After Afghanistan's historic win over defending champions England last week, minnows Netherlands also pulled off another upset in the ongoing World Cup on Tuesday as the Dutch stunned South Africa by 38 runs in a rain-reduced 43-overs-a-side contest in Dharamsala. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards led from the front with an unbeaten 78 to steer his side to 245-8 before they bowled out third-placed South Africa for 207. During South Africa's innings, the Dutch players were seen reading some instructions from a piece of paper.

A picture of the same has now gone viral on social media. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated the Netherlands on the historic win. However, Pathan also posted a cheeky comment, asking the Dutch players about the instructions written on the piece of paper.

"Netherlands many many congratulations on your historic win. You were disciplined throughout the game. Especially in bowling. Wo chitthi mein kya hai???," Pathan posted on X (Twitter).

Netherlands many many congratulations on your historic win. You were discipline thru out the game. Specially in bowling. Wo chitthi mein kya hai??? #NEDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 17, 2023

"This World Cup is throwing up interesting results! Was nice to see the Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards lead from the front with a fighting knock after they were 140/7 at one stage. What pleased me the most about them in the field was how they put the SA batters under pressure. A win and a night to remember for them!," batting great Sachin Tendulkar also hailed the Dutch for throwing another upset.

Notably, Tuesday's win wasn't the first time they have shocked South Africa at a global event, having got the better of the Proteas at last year's T20 World Cup.

The Australia-born Edwards was confident that his team could be any side in the tournament.

"I suppose we go into every game with our plans and our ways that we're going to try and win the game," Edwards told reporters after the win.

"For us, it's just about playing our best brand of cricket and we feel like if we play well enough on the day, we can beat any side."