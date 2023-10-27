Pakistan are having a nightmare at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the Babar Azam-led team has lost three out of it's first five matches. Their chance of qualifying into the semi-finals stage look grim as they are on the verge of elimination. Due to the team's forgettable performance, skipper Babar is receiving a lot of backlash from many former cricketers. Many of them have suggested that the 29-year-old batter should be removed from the position of the captain. However, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim stated that Babar can still earn everyone's forgiveness by winning the World Cup.

Speaking at Pakistan's TV show, 'Haarna Mana Hai', a fan referred to Mohammad Hafeez's quote, where he had said that Babar should apologize to Imad. The fan asked Imad's opinion on Hafeez's remarks. However, there was no authenticity of the quote used by the fan.

Replying to which, Imad said, "If Babar Azam wins us the World Cup, the whole nation will forgive him. It's not about asking for forgiveness from me, it's about winning the tournament only," said Imad Wasim.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted "we are hurt" after his team was stunned in an eight-wicket defeat by Afghanistan at the World Cup on Monday which put their semi-finals hopes in peril.

Afghanistan achieved their first-ever one-day victory over Pakistan in eight attempts as they chased down a 283-run target with an over to spare.

"We are hurt as a team," said Azam whose side now have three defeats and two wins in five matches.

They face a formidable South Africa at the same Chennai venue on Friday.

"We must feel the disappointment and my message to my team for the remaining matches will be to learn from this defeat," said Azam, whose 74 off 95 balls aided by opener Abdullah Shafique's 58 guided Pakistan to 282-7 after they won the toss and batted.

"We achieved what we set out to do when we batted but we were not up to the mark in bowling and fielding," said Azam whose bowlers conceded 17 boundaries in the first 16 overs.

"We failed to put them under pressure but I congratulate Afghanistan for this victory."

With AFP inputs