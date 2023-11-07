Glenn Maxwell produced a knock to remember as Australia became the third team to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals with a sensational win over Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 292, the multiple time world champions looked in a spot of bother after losing seven wickets for just 91 runs. However, Maxwell went on to slam the first double century by an Australian batter in Cricket World Cup history as his partnership with Pat Cummins proved to be the deciding factor. As a result, Australia have 12 points and will finish third in the standings irrespective of what happens in their last match.

However, the race for the fourth spot intensified due to this result.

The loss means that Afghanistan are sixth with eight points - level with fourth-placed New Zealand and fifth-placed Pakistan. All three sides have one game to go in the group stage and all of them still have a chance of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals depending on the results.

If all three teams win their respective matches, the race will be decided by Net Run Rate (NRR) as all of them will have 10 points. Right now, New Zealand have the advantage with a better NRR.

A loss for all three teams will also mean that NRR will come into play.

India are currently top of the table with 16 points while South Africa are second with 12. The Rohit Sharma-led side is guaranteed to finish top of the points table but if South Africa lose their final match against Afghanistan, Australia can pip them to the second spot with a win over Bangladesh.