Virat Kohli finally found his night of reckoning and glory as the India batter slammed his 50th ODI century on Wednesday to script a new all-time record. Kohli achieved the feat during the Cricket World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 35-year-old batter had equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries earlier this month during the group stage game against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On Wednesday, Kohli reached the landmark when he worked Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson to square leg for a double, moving from 98 to 100.

After crossing the 100-run mark to script a new record, Kohli bowed down to Tendulkar, who was sitting in the stands. Tendulkar too acknowledged Kohli's gesture as he clapped and hailed the former for achieving the feat.

Kohli's knock came to an end in 44th over. He scored 117 off 113 balls.

Kohli also became the highest scorer in a single edition of a World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs in 2003) during India's semifinal against New Zealand.

During his unbeaten innings, Kohli bettered Tendulkar's record which he had created in the 2003 edition of the World Cup , was hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

Kohli also became the highest run-getter of this tournament, eclipsing South Africa's Quinton de Kock (591), followed by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (565).

(With PTI Inputs)