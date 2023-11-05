Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar - two names that have made generations of Indian cricket team fans dream big. The greats have often been compared by their legion of fans and experts - a testament to their collective aura. But then, statistics can't be the judge of the greatness of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Their impact on Indian sports goes much beyond that. For years, they have surpassed the expectations of a billion-plus population in their special ways. However, there comes some milestones which are impossible to ignore. Like the one that was reached by Virat Kohli at the iconic Eden Gardens in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Sunday. (India vs South Africa Live Updates)

At a venue, where Sachin Tendulkar has had many memorable performances, Virat Kohli equaled a world record, held by the former, in emphatic fashion. Till now, Sachin Tendulkar held the world record of 49 ODI tons. Now Virat Kohli has reached the mark in 277 innings. And, he will most probably surpass that mark too and set a new world record in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Interestingly, it was at the Eden Gardens where Virat Kohli had scored his first ODI ton (vs Sri Lanka in 2009).

For long, Virat Kohli has been considered as the worthy successor of Sachin Tendulkar in Indian batting. Over the last decade and half, Virat Kohli has lived up to the expectations by taking India to victories with his batting prowess. But Sunday's feat is extra special for numerous reasons. First, 49 ODI tons is a feat that was unheard of till Sachin Tendulkar achieved it. Now two Indians have reached that mark. Secondly, this statistical highlight proves once again that Virat Kohli is indeed a worthy successor of Sachin Tendulkar.

This was Virat Kohli's 79th international ton (he has 29 Test tons and 1 century in T20Is). Virat Kohli reached the mark on Sunday in the 49th over with a single of Kagiso Rabada.

"If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving it all, as in where my career is and how God has blessed me with such a career span and performances. I had always dreamt I'd do this, but I had never thought things would pan out this way exactly," Virat Kohli had told Cricket World Cup official broadcasters Star Sports ahead of the Sri Lanka match on Thursday.

"Nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, or the way things unfold in front of you. I hadn't thought that I'd score so many hundreds and so many runs in these 12 years."

Clearly, Virat Kohli's journey will have many more milestones.