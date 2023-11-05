Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Will India Rejig Team To Include Ravichandran Ashwin vs South Africa?
IND vs SA Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India's Playing XI will be in focus when they face South Africa.
India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: India will take on South Africa© AFP
India vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Team India's Playing XI will be in focus when they face South Africa. As the hosts have already qualified for the semi-finals, they might change the team's combination, which can eventually open a gate for all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. So far, he has only featured in the opening match against Australia. So far, the Rohit Sharma-led side has been unbeatable with seven victories as many matches. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost only one match out of seven. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match:
- 11:45 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Head to headIndia and South Africa have competed against each other on 90 occasions in ODIs. While India have won 37 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on 50 instances. The last five ODI contests have seen India win two times, while South Africa won three. The highest score in these five matches is 288 by South Africa whereas the lowest is also by them, when they got bowled out for 99 in Delhi last year.
- 11:42 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Weather reportAfter rain played a spoilsport during the ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday in Bengaluru, all eyes will be on today's weather. The temperature at the Eden Gardens is predicted to be 32.07 degree C and 43 per cent humidity.
- 11:22 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: Will Ravichandran Ashwin find a place?Team India's Playing XI will be in focus when they face South Africa. As the hosts have already qualified for the semi-finals, they might change the team's combination, which can eventually open a gate for all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. So far, he has only featured in the opening match against Australia.
- 11:17 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: India's battle for the top spotThe Rohit Sharma-led side will be putting it's best foot forward as it eyes the crucial two points against South Africa. Those two points will take India's count to 16, which will ensure them a top spot finish in the league stage of the ODI World Cup 2023. Apart from this, Team India will look to emulate the all-conquering Australian team of 2007 which won the World Cup without losing a single game.
- 11:11 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Nostalgia of 2011Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin can't escape that "been there in this position" feeling since they were part of the World Cup squad that had a similar run in 2011. The only game that India had lost in the 2011 edition was against South Africa when an unheralded Robin Peterson had smashed Ashish Nehra for 19 runs after Indian batting imploded in Nagpur despite a hundred from Sachin Tendulkar.
- 11:07 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: All eyes on birthday boy ViratToday's match will be very special for all the Indian fans as their star batter Virat Kohli will be celebrating his 35th birthday. In the previous match against Sri Lanka, he played a magnificent knock of 88 runs and will now aim for a century against South Africa.
- 11:03 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
