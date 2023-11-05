India vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates: Team India's Playing XI will be in focus when they face South Africa. As the hosts have already qualified for the semi-finals, they might change the team's combination, which can eventually open a gate for all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. So far, he has only featured in the opening match against Australia. So far, the Rohit Sharma-led side has been unbeatable with seven victories as many matches. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost only one match out of seven. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs South Africa, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match: