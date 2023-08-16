Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has raised doubts over the fitness of India batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Rahul and Iyer are currently recovering from their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy. However, it remains uncertain whether or not the two would be fit enough to take part in the Asia Cup, as well as the subsequent ODI World Cup. Kaneria feels if Rahul and Iyer are not fit, India should not include them in the squads for the major tournaments.

"KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been practising at the NCA and are mostly likely going to be included in India's squad for the upcoming major tournaments. However, you cannot bring someone into the team just on the basis of practice. They will have to play matches and should be added to the team only if they show good form there," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking of the India-Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, Kaneria feels Pakistan have an edge, considering India's "unsettled" bowling attack.

"Pakistan have the edge, as India don't look settled at the moment. They don't know which fast bowlers are going to play. In their spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal has been inconsistent. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja should be the three spinners, according to me. If they want a spinner on standby, Ravi Bishnoi should get the nod," he added.

However, the biggest positive for India has been the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Bumrah and Krishna will make their comebacks in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, where the former will captain the side.