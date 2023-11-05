In an unexpected event during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday, leg umpire Chris Gaffaney had to duck for cover after the bat slipped out of Cameron Green's hands. It happened on the first ball of the 31st over of the Australian innings. It was a short ball from England speedster Mark Wood and Green tried to play a pull shot on it. While Green edged the ball in the air that fell safely on the off side later, the bat slipped out of the Australian player's hands and went towards leg umpire Gaffaney, who had to leave his position to save himself.

Watch it here:

Talking about the game, Adam Zampa produced three timely strikes in the middle overs as Australia knocked out defending champions England out of the ODI World Cup with a 33-run win, their fifth consecutive victory.

Australian batters were guilty of not converting starts but still managed to post 286 against arch-rivals England. Marnus Labuschagne (71 off 83) recorded his highest score of the tournament.

England, whose formidable batting line-up has massively underperformed in their title defence, had a good opportunity to pick up a win after four consecutive losses.

Amid heavy dew, Ben Stokes (64 off 90) kept the chase alive while batting alongside Dawid Malan (50 off 64 ) and Moeen Ali (42 off 43) before Zampa landed the killer blows to stop England at 253 in 48.1 overs.

Advertisement

Chris Woakes (32 off 33) tried his best towards the end but it wasn't enough.

Australia's sharp fielding also contributed to their fifth win in a row.

(With PTI Inputs)