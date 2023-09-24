Ahead of the Cricket World Cup, the Indian cricket team's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has started a talk show 'Kutti stories' with celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle. In the show, the duo will talk about the evolution of the Indian cricket team in phases from the prism of different editions of the Cricket World Cup. Describing how the idea of the show came up, Harsha Bhogle uploaded the link to the first part of the series and shared the following comment.

"I often use the word (kutti) in casual conversation myself. It means small. And so I was quite amused that @ashwinravi99 used it as the title of his charming cricket show. When he asked if I could be part of his kutti stories, I was quite excited. Here is part 1 of a cultural and cricketing look back at the World Cups. 1975 & 1979. We recorded it and the next thing I know is that he is back on the field and I am back in the commentary box!" he wrote.

I often use the word (kutti) in casual conversation myself. It means small. And so I was quite amused that @ashwinravi99 used it as the title of his charming cricket show. When he asked if I could be part of his kutti stories, I was quite excited. Here is part 1 of a... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2023

To that post, one social media user made a wrong reference. "Kutt! is BXXXX in Hindi" he wrote. To which, Bhogle shut him down with a classic reply.

Aap hi ke liye maine Hindi mein woh shabd likha tha. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2023

The inclusion of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for India's three-match ODI series against Australia raised a lot of questions regarding his potential addition to the squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Axar Patel was injured during the Asia Cup 2023 and the India vs Australia series was treated like a test for Ashwin to prove him mettle once again and made a series case for himself. Ahead of the first ODI match in Mohali, head coach Rahul Dravid made it clear that the series is not a 'trial' for Ashwin.

"Someone like Ravichandran Ashwin provides experience and also contributes with the bat at No. 8. This series is no trial for Ashwin, this is just an opportunity for him in this format," Dravid told reporters.

The India vs Australia series holds a special importance for both sides as this is the final chance for both of them to sort out their issues ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Ashwin and Washington Sundar will be up for contention after Axar was ruled out of the series after suffering an injury.