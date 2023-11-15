Virat Kohli scored a record 50th one-day international hundred as India piled up a mammoth total of 397/4 against New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Kohli achieved the feat with a two off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, having faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six. Earlier this month, Kohli had equalled his idol and former teammate Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 ODI centuries during the World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata.

After Kohli had equalled his record, Sachin had wished that the former will break his record in the coming days.

Now, as Kohli went past him in the list, Tendulkar said he "couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record.

"The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player," Tendulkar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," he further wrote.

I... pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

This was Kohli's 279th ODI innings, with the former India captain having also scored a further 71 fifties in addition to his 50 hundreds.

Dropped on 107, Kohli was eventually out for 117 when he pulled Tim Southee low to Devon Conway at deep square leg.