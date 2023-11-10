The Pakistan cricket team's underperformance in the Cricket World Cup 2023 has earned them plenty of flak from the sporting spectrum, particularly from home. Several former and active players have blasted Babar Azam's men for their poor show in the World Cup. Wasim Akram, one of the greatest bowlers of all time, has also been critical of Pakistan's performance in the World Cup, couldn't wrap his head behind the fact that a couple of Pakistani players, among the current crop, are acting as pundits on TV.

With his comments, Akram seems to have taken a swipe at Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom have taken up roles with a Pakistani TV channel amid World Cup in India. While Amir is retired from international cricket, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of making a return if such a situation arises.

"The players who are busy with the Pakistan team are fine but what about others? A couple of them are sitting on television and they want to play for Pakistan. How is that possible?," Akram said in a chat on A-Sports.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, in fact, is of the opinion that the likes of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir should be in the Pakistan team.

Imad and Amir had recently also defended India's Virat Kohli amid criticism of the pace of his knock en route the record 49th ODI ton.

Advertisement

"Virat Kohli plans every move on the field, aware of his surroundings. In run chases, he's exceptional, deciding when to attack and when to go for a six. He's a unique player, and currently, there's no one better than him. Criticizing him in this manner is unjust," Wasim had said.

"I don't understand why people constantly compare Virat Kohli, any such comparison is senseless. Additionally, it's crucial to consider the player's intentions. In the match against Sri Lanka, he was playing ball-to-ball, putting in effort," Amir had said.

Considering the Pakistan team's performance in the World Cup, the likes of Imad and Amir could be considered for selection once the tournament concludes.