The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is just one win away from sealing a semi-final berth at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The side can get to that mark if it wins against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit Sharma has been one of the top performers with the bat for the Indian cricket team in this World Cup. He has so far scored 334 runs in six matches at an average of 66.33. His strike-rate of 119.16 is best among the specialist Indian cricket team batters. Especially in the Powerplay, Riohit Sharma has been quite effective.

In the midst of this, Rohit Sharma encountered an interesting question in the pre-match press conference, ahead of the Sri Lanka match, on Wednesday.

"Your selfless approach is being appreciated in this World Cup, no milestones, you are just looking to hit well. You also have the highest runs in power play. Kuch suggestions aise aaye hai former cricketers se ki thoda selfish ho jayenge team ke liye to accha rahega (there have been some suggestions from former cricketers that it will be better if you become a little selfish. You will last longer)" Rohit Sharma was asked.

On hearing that, Rohit Sharma looked short of words and went silent for almost two-three seconds. He even looked at the Indian cricket team media manager searching for an answer as the whole press conference burst into laughter.

However, the Indian cricket team captain went on to give a detailed reply.

Advertisement

"Yes. I'm enjoying my batting. But obviously, keeping the situation of the team in mind, it's not like I just have to go and spin the bat. I have to spin it well, play well and keep the team in a good situation. This is my mindset," Rohit Sharma replied.

"When I open, the scoreboard starts from zero. So as a batsman I have to think, I have to set the tone for the game. So, I have that advantage or you can call it a benefit that I am starting the batting and there is no pressure of wickets because everything is 0-0, so when you have to start like that, you can be fearless and you can play the way you want to play but then last game we were put under pressure a little bit in the power play.

"We lost three wickets. So, the game should be changed. So, I think as a batsman my focus is on what the team needs at that time. What is needed in the first over, what is needed in the fifth over, what is needed in the tenth over. What is the team's score, how many runs are they chasing, how much score is good on the ground?

"All these things. I think about all these things when I bat. So whatever situation demands at that time, I try to play according to the situation."