Rohit Sharma added two humongous milestones to his already illustrious career during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian cricket team skipper was in red hot form as he slammed 61 off just 54 deliveries with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes. With his first six of the match off the bowling of Colin Ackermann, Rohit created history by hitting the most number of sixes in a calendar year. Rohit has now slammed 60 sixes in 2023 surpassing the tally 58 that South Africa legend AB De Villiers achieved back in 2015.

Most ODI sixes in a calendar year

60* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

58 - AB de Villiers in 2015

56 - Chris Gayle in 2019

48 - Shahid Afridi in 20

Rohit also surpassed England's Eoin Morgan to claim the record of hitting the most number of sixes by a captain in one edition of the Cricket World Cup. While Morgan was able to hit 22 maximum in 2019, Rohit took his tally to 24 against Netherlands and he is not done as India have qualified for the semis.

Most sixes by a captain in a single WC

24* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

22 - Eoin Morgan in 2019

21 - AB de Villiers in 2015

18 - Aaron Finch in 2019

17 - B McCullum in 2015

India won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands in their final league game.

Both India and the Netherlands named unchanged teams.

India will be eyeing their ninth win in a row ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand on November 15. Already out of the competition, the Dutch will be looking to end their campaign on a positive note.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekere.