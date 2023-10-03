Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs Australia, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: Pakistan will be squaring off against Australia in their next ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match
Pak vs Aus, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: Australia aim for win© AFP
Pakistan vs Australia, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:Pakistan will be squaring off against Australia in their next ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday in Hyderabad. Pakistan will be coming to this clash after facing a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their previous match. On the other hand, Australia's last warm-up match against Netherlands got washed out due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India Vs Australia 2023 Updates and check out Ind vs Aus Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs AUS, ODI WC Warm-Up, Live Updates
AUSTRALIA SQUAD - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa.
It was Shadab Khan who came out for the toss in this game and he mentioned both Azam and Rizwan are resting.
Toss - Australia have won the and elected to bat!
It is time for another warm up game and this is a spicy clash. It is Australia taking on Pakistan. The former won their last game whereas, Pakistan lost despite scoring a massive total. Pakistan will be eager to win this one as it is their last practice game and so will Australia. This promises to be a really good game.
... MATCH DAY ...
The warm-up matches for the Cricket World Cup 2023 are in full swing and we arrive at the tenth warm-up match which will be played between Pakistan and Australia. The venue for this clash is the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan are coming into this match after losing their first game against New Zealand. Their batting unit had a good outing with Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saud Shakeel looking in good touch. Their opening pair did not look well settled on the pitch and it will be a topic of discussion in the dressing room. Their bowlers did not perform as expected as their star pacer, Shaheen Afridi was rested. Hasan Ali had a good comeback match to the international team with a wicket off his first ball. Usama Mir looked in good touch as he took 2 wickets. They have a good chance to get back to winning ways in this match as this is the last warm-up game they will play before the league stages of the World Cup start. Australia, on the other hand, have had some practice in these conditions as they played a series against India just before the warm-up matches started. They had a strong start in their first warm-up game against the Netherlands too but it was washed out due to rain. Steven Smith provided a good start to the batting innings with Alex Carey and Cameron Green supporting down the order. Mitchell Starc also played a good cameo towards the end of the innings which will give him the confidence coming up into the league matches. He also had a good outing with the ball as he provided the team with a dream start taking a hat-trick. Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, and Marnus Labuschagne got one wicket each, and just as they were looking strong, rain arrived and stopped the game. Australia will try to continue their good form in this game and win it to gain a much necessary momentum before the league stages. This is expected to be a thrilling encounter Which team are you supporting?