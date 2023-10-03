Pakistan vs Australia, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:Pakistan will be squaring off against Australia in their next ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday in Hyderabad. Pakistan will be coming to this clash after facing a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their previous match. On the other hand, Australia's last warm-up match against Netherlands got washed out due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)