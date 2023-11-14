Pakistan cricket team had a disappointing run in the Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Babar Azam-led side failed to qualify for the semifinals after losing five out of their nine group stage matches. A massive reason behind the capitulation was the lack of form shown by the Pakistan pacers and the bowling department as a whole. Former Indian cricket team star Mohammed Kaif took to social media and said that the Pakistan side was "too soft" and their pacers were "too nice" in this World Cup.

Kaif compared the pace attack to legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar - cricketers whom he felt were much more intimidating and had a great impact on opposition batters.

"Somehow feel this Pakistan team was too soft, their pacers too nice. Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib were intimidating. They would stare at you, even sledge. Babar, Shaheen, Rauf - they lacked that aura, they looked too friendly," he posted on the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter).

Somehow feel this Pakistan team was too soft, their pacers too nice. Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib were intimidating. They would stare at you, even sledge. Babar, Shaheen, Rauf - they lacked that aura, they looked too friendly. #CWC2023 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile, bowling coach Morne Morkel on Monday became the first man to quit Pakistan's backroom staff following the team's exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the 39-year-old has tendered his resignation.

"Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan men's team," said a PCB release. "He was given a six-month contract in June this year."

Advertisement

PCB said his replacement will be announced before the team's three-Test tour of Australia starting next month.

Pakistan's team director Mickey Arthur told AFP that Morkel had enjoyed his brief stay in the job.

"Morne was only contracted until January 2024 but his work with other leagues does not allow any more time unfortunately," said Arthur.

"He loved his time with us and is very sad that he can't continue."

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)