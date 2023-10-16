Afghanistan stunned the cricket world as they defeated defending champions England in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. Afghanistan's victory put the top 4 race wide open, with England suffering what was their second defeat in three matches in the tournament. While the result will have huge ramifications on the way Afghanistan are seen in the remainder of the tournament, for the team's spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman, the victory was for people back home, especially in the way of recent events.

"This is a big win for us. This kind of performance gives us the belief that we can beat any side on any day. It will give us the energy for the rest of the World Cup," Rashid said after the match to the broadcaster.

"Cricket is something that brings joy to the people back home. Winning the game against England is big for us. Recently, we had an earthquake back home. Over 3,000 people lost their lives, many houses were destroyed, so this win will put a little bit of smile on their faces and maybe, they can little bit forget those days," he added.

Mujeeb dedicated the win to Afghan people, many of whom went through torrid times recently after an earthquake resulted in the death of thousands in the country.

"I want to dedicate this award to the people back home, who have been affected by the earthquake. This is something we could do as a team and I could do myself as a player," he said after the game.

"It is a very proud moment to be here at the World Cup and beating the champions. Great achievement for the whole team and this is the kind of opportunity we have been working hard for. It was a wonderful performance by the bowlers and the batters," the spinner asserted.