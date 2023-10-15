As India and Pakistan geared up to face each other in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, Shoaib Akhtar's post triggered a chain of reactions on social media. Akhtar posted a picture of him dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the post, inviting a plethora of reactions from cricketers and fans. After India defeated Pakistan comprehensively in the World Cup clash, Akhtar was severely trolled on X (formerly Twitter). Even Tendulkar couldn't resist poking fun at the former Pakistan pacer. Now, Akhtar has also responded to Sachin's post.

"Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh," Akhtar's post read, triggering reactions from many Indian cricketers, including Sachin.

After India hammered Pakistan by 7 wickets in the match, Tendulkar replied: "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha...."

The Rawalpindi Express also took to X to respond to Sachin's post.

"My friend you're the greatest player of all times to have graced the game and the biggest ambassador of it. Our friendly banter doesn't change that for sure," Akhtar wrote.

Our friendly banter doesn't change that for sure. https://t.co/yyWuYhbby8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 14, 2023

Pakistan players looked clueless against India's collective all-round display as the batters succumbed to a below-par total of 191. India had nearly 20 overs to spare as they overhauled the total, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the charge with the bat while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul also played important roles.

Despite the bitter loss, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur is hopeful of meeting India in the final of the World Cup.

At the post-match press conference, he said: "This Indian team is a very, very good cricket team. I think they're very well led by Rahul and Rohit. I think they look good. I think they've got all bases covered and I'm looking forward to meeting them in the final again."