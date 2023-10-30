The Indian cricket team is going through a purple patch at the Cricket World Cup 2023. In an absolute domination over other teams, India have won their first six matches. The wins have stood on some solid show by the Indian top order and the bowlers. So far, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the top two run-scorers of the Indian cricket team. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team looks almost set for a semi-final berth with the form they are in.

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir, who played a great impact in the side winning the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup, is thoroughly impressed by the way Rohit Sharma has batted.

"Leader - the thing he wants from the team, he does it himself. If you expect positive batting from your teammates, you have to do it yourself. This act - leading from the front - you have to do it yourself. No kind of PR or marketing agency can do it for you," Gautam Gambhir said on Start Sports.

On Sunday, Rohit Sharma (87) top-scored for India against England in Lucknow as the team notches 229/9. Then, India dismissed England for just 129.

"Rohit Sharma has done that. Maybe in terms of run tally, he is at the No. 10 or No. 5 slot. It does not matter. But your aim is winning the trophy on November 19. You have to decide whether your aim is to hit a 100 or win the World Cup. If your aim is to hit a ton, then you play that way. But if aim is to win the World Cup, then a selfless captain , like the way Rohit Sharma has batted, I expect him to do that more."

On Sunday, in a match against England at the Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma became only the fifth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli to score over 18000 international runs.

Rohit Sharma is not only liked by Indian stars but players from around the world. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who himself is considered as one of the finest batters in the world, explained what he likes the most about superstars like Kohli, Rohit, and Williamson who have been serving their respective countries for a long time.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Babar said that it's the ability of Kohli, Rohit and Williamson to get the team out of difficult situations that he admires the most.

"Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson are my favourite batters in the world. They're the top players in the world. They read the conditions well, that's why they are the best. I admire them," he said.

"The best thing I like about Virat, Rohit and Kane is how they get the team out of difficult situations and score runs against tough bowling. This is what I try to learn from them," he further said.