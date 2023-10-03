Out-of-favour South Africa batter Faf du Plessis picked four bowlers to look for during the Cricket World Cup 2023. Surprisingly, India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah failed to make a cut on the list despite the South African star naming two Indian bowlers in it. While du Plessis left out Bumrah, he picked Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav among the four bowlers. South Africa's ace pacer Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand's pace spearhead Trent Boult completed the list. Du Plessis added that the performance of all the four bowlers will depend on the kind of surfaces they play on.

"I think it depends on the wickets. If the wicket has got something in it, someone like (Mohammed) Siraj who just nibbles the ball a little bit both ways, and he's trying the off stump the whole time," Du Plessis told Star Sports.

"(Trent) Boult and (Kagiso) Rabada, all those kinds of guys are going to be extremely successful. But if there is a little bit of spin, someone like Kuldeep (Yadav) has bowled really well in the last six months. When he gets his tail up and he gets one wicket, the next batter's coming in, he's quite tricky to face his first few balls because he spins the ball both ways," he added.

Both Kuldeep and Siraj have been in sublime form for India, especially the fast bowler.

Siraj is certainly in the form of his life. He recently claimed a six-wicket haul during India's Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka, which was also his best ODI figures.

While returning 6 for 21 in the summit clash, Siraj also equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls in ODI cricket.

Talking about Kuldeep, the left-arm wrist spinner has done some improvements in his bowling which have helped him better his wicket-taking abilities. The bowler is really important in providing some crucial breakthroughs to India in the middle-overs.