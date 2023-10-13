Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup: Kane Williamson Wins Toss As New Zealand Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh
NZ vs BAN, World Cup Live Updates: With two wins from two outings, New Zealand aim to maitain their unbeaten start to the World Cup as they take on Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
NZ vs BAN Live Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand eye third straight win.© AFP
NZ vs BAN, World Cup Live Updates: With two wins from two outings, New Zealand aim to maitain their unbeaten start to the World Cup as they take on Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Blackcaps have received a massive boost ahead of this encounter as captain Kane Williamson has confirmed that he will feature against Bangladesh. He could replace Mark Chapman in the playing XI. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have a mixed result so far with one win and a defeat. In terms of overall head-to-head stats in ODIs, the Kiwis hold an edge as they've won on 30 occasions, while Bangladesh won 10 times. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Match 11, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023, Oct 13, 2023
Play In Progress
NZ
BAN
41/2 (9.2)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.39
% chance to win
NZ 64%
BAN 36%
Batsman
Mehidy Hasan
23* (38)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
0 (1)
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson
2/1 (1.2)
Mitchell Santner
1/0 (1)
1 run.
FOUR! Fine shot!
Pheww, that one flew through! Banged in halfway down the track and at over 143 clicks, angling it right at the crest on the helmet. Mehidy Hasan looks to take it on but the ball just hurries on and beats the bat, flying just over the helmet as well. Good take from Tom Latham as well behind the sticks.
Back of a length, at 144.2 clicks and attacking the ribs. Mehidy Hasan hops, rides the bounce well and keeps it down in front of square leg.
Sweetly punched away but can't find the gap! Bowls it shorter and looks to turn it in from outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays it straight to extra cover.
This is tossed up full around off, Mehidy Hasan knocks it down to long off and picks up a single.
Floated up, a bit fuller and around off, Mehidy Hasan strides out and eases it to the cover region.
Pulls the length back and angles it into the pads, tucked away neatly to square leg.
Another one that is nicely flighted, on off this time and Mehidy Hasan leans forward to defend.
Nicely looped up, and drifting in full on leg stump. Mehidy Hasan backs away and pushes it out toward cover-point.
Najmul Hossain Shanto comes out to the middle now. Also, we will see spin for the first time as Mitchell Santner comes into the attack.
OUT! CAUGHT! The change of angle works wonders for Lockie Ferguson but Tanzid Hasan will be thoroughly disappointed with that shot. Ferguson switches to around the wicket and bowls it full and quick, angling it on the legs as well. Tanzid's eyes light up seeing a half-volley on the pads but he is way too early on the flick and ends up clipping it in the air. The ball goes to the man in front of square leg and Devon Conway takes a sharp catch around his chest. Tanzid departs after a decent start and Bangladesh are two don early here.
Fullish length on off at 140 clicks and slanting across, Tanzid Hasan plays it late and eases it toward covers.
A touch fuller around off, angling away, squeezed out toward point.
This is banged in short over middle, angled across and this one zooms off the deck. Tanzid Hasan stays deep looking to take it on leg side but is beaten for the pace.
NO BALL! Bends his back a bit more and serves it shorter outside off, Mehidy Hasan taps it away past point for a single and Ferguson has overstepped as well. Free Hit coming up...
gets the pace up to 140 clicks now and bowls it on a perfect length around off stump. The ball is angled in and Mehidy Hasan stays solid in defense.
Lockie Ferguson now speeds in and bowls it at a gentle 136 clicks, in the channel and getting it to nip back in late. Mehidy Hasan looks to drive off the front foot but is beaten on the inside edge.
On the shorter side and pushed well across, Mehidy Hasan stays back and just dabs it down to the right of the man at third man for a single.
Shortish ball at the body, Mehidy Hasan hops back and gets his hands out in front to negate the bounce and drops it on the left of the pitch.