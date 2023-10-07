Bangladesh registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 opening match on Saturday in Dharamshala. Opting to bowl first, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side bundled out Afghanistan for 156 with the skipper and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalping three wickets each. Later, Bangladesh chased down the target in 34.4 overs with six wickets in hands. Apart from a brilliant chase, the match also had a hilarious moment when the fans in Dharamshala chanted star India batter Virat Kohli's name to torment Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq.

In a video going viral on social media, the fans were seen chanting "Kohli, Kohli", when Naveen was placed at the long-on.

'Kohli, Kohli' chants at Dharamshala Stadium in front of Naveen Ul Haq. pic.twitter.com/GJfDOpZyVB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2023

The chants made by the fans were a reaction to the verbal spat between Naveen and Kohli which took place during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

The spat between the two players even continued after the match and turned out to be the major highlights of IPL 2023.

Talking about the World Cup match, the glittering all-round performance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz headlined Bangladesh's smooth six-wicket victory over Afghanistan.

Miraz first employed his off-spin effectively to take 3 for 25, helping Bangladesh to bundle out Afghanistan for 156, and then returned to make a crucial 57 off 73 balls in his side's facile chase that got over in 34.4 overs.

Najmul Shanto too chipped in for the Tigers with a patient unbeaten 59 off 83 balls. Chasing 157, Bangladesh were wobbling a bit at 27 for 2 after openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das returned within the first seven overs.

(With PTI Inputs)