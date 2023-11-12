Pakistan's forgettable outing at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 ended with a loss against England on Saturday. With four wins in nine games, the Babar Azam-led side finished fifth in the 10-team competition. There was not much positive to be taken from the match for Pakistan. However, there was an awkward moment when former England captain Nasser Hussain was amused with the wicketkeeping of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan on one occasion.

The incident happened in the 24th over of England's innings. On one delivery by Shadab Khan to Ben Stokes, that went down leg side, Mohammad Rizwan tried to stop the ball with his legs. However, he missed the ball and was nutmegged. The ball raced to the boundary

"Misses everyone. It nutmegged Rizwan. He tried to a Dhoni and get his legs together and stop it with his pads. He couldn't," Nasser Hussain said while doing commentary.

After missing out on the semi-final spot to New Zealand, Pakistan ended their World Cup with a comprehensive 93-run defeat against England at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. David Willey in his last international game made Pakistan batters toil hard as they had no answers to his quick swinging deliveries. He made the most of the opportunity as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Azam back to the pavilion for scores of 0 and 1 respectively.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched up a 51-run partnership driving Pakistan's innings with hopes of ending it on a positive note.

Rizwan held on to his wicket on the other end along with Saud Shakeel. Another promising yet short liver partnership ended with Rizwan walking back to the pavilion. The 25-year-old Gus Atkinson provided the breakthrough to derail Pakistan's innings by dismissing Babar for 38.

Adil Rashid's spin bamboozled Shakeel (29) while Agha Salman's promising knock of 51 was brought to an end by Willey. The rest of the batters crumbled except for Shaheen Sha Afridi and Haris Rauf who showed some fight towards the end.

Afridi's cameo of 25 ended as Atkinson claimed his second wicket of the night, while Rauf's fireworks took Pakistan's score past 200 but his valiant 35-run knock came to an end with Chris Woakes picking up the final wicket.

With ANI inputs