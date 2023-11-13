Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam triggered another meme fest on social media after getting dismissed in the Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against defending champions England. Rizwan, who has suffered cramps on numerous occasions during the course of this tournament, stepped out of the crease to hit a maximum but completely missed the ball and got stumped. As soon as his bails were dislodged, Rizwan held his hamstring and sat on the ground, suggesting he was struggling with cramps yet again.

Rizwan's antics has entertained fans a lot this World Cup. The Pakistani batter, in fact, admitted that his cramps aren't always a problem. Sometimes they are, sometimes it's just acting.

When former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull once asked him about his cramps, he responded saying, "Sometimes it's cramps, sometimes it's acting."

Seeing Rizwan getting cramps upon getting bowled by Moeen Ali, fans resorted to memes on social media.

Here are some memes on his dismissal:

Every masterpiece has it's cheap copy



Rizwan pic.twitter.com/HIbn7vnwlT — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 11, 2023

Maxwell vs Rizwan pic.twitter.com/64jFh9Ozxt — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 11, 2023

Just Mohammed Rizwan things. pic.twitter.com/OLtesOKxi1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 11, 2023

Pakistan ended up losing the game 93 runs after getting bowled out for just 244 while chasing the target of 338 runs.

After the game, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admitted that he was quite disappointed by his team's performance in the World Cup.

"Yes, very disappointed with the performance. If we had won SA match, could've been a different story. But yes, have made mistakes in bowling, batting and fielding. We gave 20-30 runs extra. Bowled few loose deliveries. Our spinners haven't taken wickets. That's had a big effect. If spinners don't take wickets in middle over, you struggle. We have to sit together. Let's see. Will take positives and discuss our mistakes also. I will do the best to pitch in my experience," he said after the game.