Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is well known for his witty responses and over the years, a number of his sharp replies during press conferences have gone viral. During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains' Day on Wednesday, a reporter asked Rohit about the contentious ending of the 2019 World Cup where England and New Zealand were completely even after 100 overs of action and the match was finally decided on the number of boundaries scored. Rohit left everyone in splits as he was baffled by the question and he went on to say that deciding the winner was "not his job".

"Kya yaar, ye mera kaam nahi ghosit karna (it is not my job to announce winners)," he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Rohit said that the ideal time to get the captiancy of the national team would've been 26-27 but it's not possible to always get what one wants.

“Obviously, you want to be at your peak for this, say when you are 26-27. But you cannot always get what you want. You are talking about the Indian captaincy and there have been stalwarts in the Indian team. Many more players deserved to be the captain of the team. I had to wait for my turn and that's absolutely fair enough. The guys before, Virat was before me, so was MS (Dhoni),” he said.

Rohit also gave examples of a few other stalwarts of the Indian team who didn't get to captain the national team on a full-time basis for long.

“Just look at the names that are missed out: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag … these are all stalwarts of Indian cricket. Not to forget Yuvraj Singh. He never captained India. Yuvraj has been such a match-winner for India, he should have been the captain at some stage but he didn't get it. That's life. I got it now and I am grateful for it. I would rather have it when I know how to captain a team, when I know what is required and all. Rather than when I don't know the ABCD of captaincy. So in that respect, this is good.”

(With PTI inputs)