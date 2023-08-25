The Asia Cup 2023 is only a few days away from its commencement. While the campaign begins on August 30, the Indian team will kick-start its journey on September 02 against Pakistan. While winning the tournament will be on top of Team India's agenda, Rohit Sharma's men would also look to find out the right combination for the ODI World Cup which takes place later this year. Former India batter and coach, Sanjay Bangar, picked his 15-member Indian squad for the marquee event, adding a surprise name in the list.

India's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, had earlier confirmed that the ODI World Cup squad will be similar to the Asia Cup squad. Bangar wants one big change to be made in the team, with Arshdeep Singh getting the nod in place of Prasidh Krishna.

"My specialist batters would be Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, while wicket-keeper batters are Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul. For spin bowling all-rounders, I would prefer both left-armers - Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on a spot in India's Asia Cup squad. Even in Bangar's World Cup list, the wrist-spinner had no place.

"One pace bowling all-rounder would be Hardik Pandya, while the specialist spinner would be Kuldeep Yadav. The four fast bowlers would be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh," Bangar concluded.

The Indian team will pick a 15-member team for the ODI World Cup. Two or three reserve players are also likely to be named.

Sanjay Bangar's 15-man India squad for World Cup 2023:Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh