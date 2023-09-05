The 15-member squad of Team India for the upcoming ODI World Cup was announced on Tuesday. The squad turned out to be the expected one as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and others were picked again while there was no place for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Apart from him, Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma, who rose to fame with his heroics in the T20Is against West Indies, was also not included in the team for the marquee event.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will kick-start from October 5 in Ahmedabad. Let's have a look at the performances of India's 15-member squad in the 50-over format in one year. (All stats are from September 3, 2022 to September 3, 2023)

Rohit Sharma: The India skipper has been inconsistent with his form as he struggled to get runs on numerous occasions. In last one year, he has played 12 ODI matches and scored 472 runs. He has smashed one century, which came against New Zealand in January 2023. However, in ODI World Cup 2019, Rohit emerged as the highest run-scorer with a whopping total of 648 runs in just nine matches. He will look to repeat his heroics in the upcoming World Cup in India as well.

Shubman Gill:The last 12 months had been phenomenal for Shubman Gill as the young opener reached new heights in the 50-over format. In 19 matches that he played, Gill scored 948 runs at an average of 55.76. He has smashed three centuries and three half-centuries. However, his biggest feat came against New Zealand in January this year, when he brought up his maiden double hundred.

Virat Kohli:The star India batter roared back to form in 2022 after battling through his lean patch. Virat Kohli went ahead like a beast and broke several records in all three formats. Talking about the ODIs, the 34-year-old batter has played 14 matches and 558 runs at an average of 46.50. He has smashed three centuries, out of which, two came against Sri Lanka in January this year. Apart from this, he has also scored one half-century.

Ishan Kishan: The young wicketkeeper-batter also had the time of his life in the ODI format in the last 12 months. Kishan scored a whopping total of 632 runs in 12 matches, in which he brought up his maiden double hundred. It was the fastest 200 scored by any batter as it came in just 126 balls against Bangladesh in December 2022. Apart from this, he has scored five half-centuries at an average of 57.45.

KL Rahul:The last one year had been quite low for KL Rahul as the 31-year-old batter was down with injuries. In May 2023, he picked up a calf-injury during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Later, he was named in Asia Cup squad but had to miss out on the first two matches due to a niggle. Talking about his performance, Rahul has played only 9 ODIs and scored 321 runs at an average of 45.85. His stats are also laced with three half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav: The T20I batting maestro had a very disappointing year when it comes to the ODI format. Suryakumar Yadav played 13 matches and could only score 171 runs, with the highest score being 35 against West Indies. The 32-year-old batter will now look for redemption in the upcoming World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer:The 28-year-old batter had a brilliant year in terms of ODI cricket as he smashed 537 runs in 13 matches. He has scored one century and three half-centuries, at an average of 53.70. Iyer will definitely be an asset for Team India in the ODI World Cup.

Hardik Pandya: The star all-rounder has been appointed as Rohit's deputy in the marquee event. In past one year, Hardik has given a decent performance in the ODIs with both the bat and ball. He has played 12 matches and scored 367 runs, at an average of 36.70. Apart from this, he scalped 10 wickets, with the best figures of 3/44 against Australia in March.

Axar Patel: The 29-year-old all-rounder had a below average outing with both bat and ball. Axar scored 140 runs in eight matches and scalped only five wickets. His highest score was 56 which came against Bangladesh in December, last year.

Ravindra Jadeja: The star all-rounder has played only seven matches in the 50-over format in the last 12 months. He has scored 127 runs at an average of 31.75. Apart from this, Jadeja has also taken five wickets, with the best figures of 3/37 against West Indies. He will definitely aim for a better performance in the World Cup.

Shardul Thakur: The pace all-rounder has played 15 matches and scored only 94 runs. However, he gave a decent performance with the ball as he scalped 22 wickets, including a four-wicket haul and two three-wicket hauls.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist spinner had been really impressive in the last 12 months. Kuldeep has played 16 matches and scalped 29 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls and three three-wicket hauls. His best figures of 4/6 came against West Indies in July, this year.

Mohammed Shami: The veteran pacer has played only eight matches in the last 12 months and scalped 10 wickets. He has also registered two three-wicket hauls, with the best figures of 3/17 against Australia. He will definitely strengthen India's pace attack with his perfect yorkers.

Mohammed Siraj: The last one year had been really impressive for Mohammed Siraj as the 29-year-old pacer played 15 matches and scalped a whopping total of 30 wickets. Siraj has also registered two four-wicket hauls and three three-wicket hauls. His best figures of 4/32 came against Sri Lanka in January, this year.

Jasprit Bumrah: The star India pacer was struck with injury for the past one year. He has only played one ODI and that too against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, where he did not get any opportunity to bowl. After battling through his injury, Bumrah is all set to showcase his blistering pace in the ODI World Cup in October.