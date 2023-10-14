The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team played a near-perfect game against arch-rivals Pakistan to register a seven-wicket win over the Babar Azam-led side in an ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was full of Indian cricket team supporters for the India vs Pakistan match and the hosts side did not disappoint. A clinical bowling effort saw India dismissing Pakistan for 191. In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer registered half-centuries as Indian cricket team reached the target in just 30.3 overs. (India vs Pakistan Highlights | Scorecard | World Cup Points Table | World Cup Schedule)

Before the match, there were reaction flying in from all quarters. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's post was particularly trolled by the Indian fans. He posted a video of him dismissing Sachin Tendulkar, "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh (If you want to do something like this tomorrow, keep cool)."

In reply to that tweet, Sachin Tendulkar came up with a brilliant response after India's brilliant win: "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha (I followed your advice and kept everything cool)…"

My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha.... https://t.co/fPqybTGr3t — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2023

Menwahile, India skipper Rohit Sharma's flowing form dismantled Pakistan's famed bowling attack as the Men in Blue put up a dominating performance with bat and ball in the marquee World Cup clash in Ahmedabad to register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. The Indian batters looked well poised from the beginning to chase the Pakistan total of 191 as Babbar Azam-led men suffered a collapse, losing the last eight wickets for 36 runs. India won the toss and put Pakistan to bat.

Shubman Gill, who made his first appearance in the ODI World Cup, scored some scintillating hits before losing his wicket. He struck three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali in the second over of the Indian innings.

Shubhman was out on Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling and the hope his wicket may have generated among Pakistan fans was short-lived.

Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who was smooth in his power hitting. Kohli also came up with some strong blows before he was caught off the bowling of Hasan Ali during the powerplay.

Rohit and Shreyas took charge and strode along even as Pakistan bowlers tried hard to get a breakthrough.

The sea of Indian fans, many of them dressed in blue, cheered and waved as Indian batsmen struck.

Rohit fell short of his well-deserved century by 14 runs. Shaheen claimed his second wicket of the night with Rohit walked back to the pavilion with a score of 86.

In his well-paced innings, Rohit crossed the milestone of 300 ODI sixes which have come in 254 matches. With 351 sixes in 308 games, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi leads the tally, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle hammered 331 maximums in 301 encounters.

After Rohit's departure, Shreyas 53* and KL 19* guided India to a comprehensive 7-wicket victory to make it 8-0 in the World Cup between the two arch-rivals.

Earlier in the innings, Indian bowlers shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each.

Pakistan were all out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 (58 balls) while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.