Unbeaten after four matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team embarks upon a new challenge as they take on New Zealand, the only other unbeaten team in the tournament after the first four games. The two cricketing giants have an interesting history when it comes to ICC events. The Kiwis have often managed to undo their Indian counterparts and they would look to continue their impressive record on Sunday in Dharamsala.

New Zealand will be without their captain Kane Williamson, who is out with a fractured thumb. Will Tom Latham is expected to continue leading the Kiwis, veteran pacer Tim Southee is available for selection again. In the Indian team, the replacement of injured Hardik Pandya is a big headache for the team. While there's no like-for-like replacement available for the pace-bowling all-rounder, India will have to either go with an extra batter or an extra seamer in the team.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details, World Cup 2023: Where To Follow Live Telecast

When will the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 22.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30 PM IST).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)