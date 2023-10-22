India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms As Unbeaten India, New Zealand Square Off
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: India's team combination will be in focus when they take on New Zealand in their ODI World Cup 2023 match
India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:India's team combination will be in focus when they take on New Zealand in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday in Dharamsala. After the injury of Hardik Pandya, there are chances that batter Suryakumar Yadav might get included in the Playing XI. The Rohit Sharma-led will be coming to this clash after thrashing Bangladesh by seven wickets while the Blackcaps dismantled Afghanistan by 149 runs. It is going to be an interesting clash as both teams are yet to register their first defeat of the tournament. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, straight from Dharamsala:
India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up a shocking ankle injury during the previous match against Bangladesh. The BCCI on Friday announced that Pandya will be missing out on the match against New Zealand and is currently under supervision of BCCI medical team at National Cricket Academy.
- 11:39 (IST)IND vs NZ Live Score: Hardik's absenceIndia's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up a shocking ankle injury during the previous match against Bangladesh. The BCCI on Friday announced that Pandya will be missing out on the match against New Zealand and is currently under supervision of BCCI medical team at National Cricket Academy.
- 11:38 (IST)World Cup LIVE: India vs New Zealand Head-to-headIndia last defeated New Zealand in the ODI World Cup back in 2003. When it comes to the head-to-head battle, the Kiwis are 5-3 ahead against the Indians. Will things change tonight?India vs New Zealand head-to-head in World Cups:India won - 3New Zealand won - 5No Result - 1Last result - New Zealand won by 18 runs (2019)
India Vs New Zealand in ICC matches:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2023
Won by New Zealand - 10.
Won by India - 3.
- India last defeated Kiwis in an ICC event way back in 2003...!!! pic.twitter.com/KauiHoyyL8
- 11:36 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live Score: Injury scare for IndiaOn the eve of the match against New Zealand, Team India suffered a nasty injury blow as batter Suryakumar Yadav injured his right forearm during the net session. It is learnt that the pain has subsided considerably after applying ice-packs and he is immediately not being taken for an X-Ray. Apart from him, the only other reserve batter in the line-up Ishan Kishan suffered a honey-bee bite on the neck in what turned out to be a weird training day for the home team.
- 11:22 (IST)IND vs NZ Live Score: Will rain play a spoilsport?Both in-form teams of ODI World Cup 2023 are finally up against each other. However, the rain gods are likely to play a crucial role in today's high-voltage clash as Dharamsala. As per Accuweather, there are high chances of rain at the venue in the morning and afternoon. In fact, till 3 PM, there remains up to 47 percent chance of rain in Dharamsala. But, the chances decrease significantly. From 4 PM to 6 PM, the chances of rain hover between 14 percent and 10 percent. After 6 PM, the chances further decrease to about 2 percent. Here's the hourly weather update.
