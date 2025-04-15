MS Dhoni produced a run out for the ages during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday. The CSK skipper, who later played a match-winning 26 off 11 balls, stunned all with a freak run out of Abdul Samad. After Rishabh Pant called for a run, Samad reacted late and could not reach the crease on time. The astute Dhoni targetted the non-striker's end and got the result. However, former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa felt that it was a 'tukka' (fluke) from Dhoni that he was able to hit the stumps from that distance.

IPL match CSK vs LSG... it was a Dhoni show all the way. A good catch, a brilliant DRS, and then this run out.... a quick fire 26 to win the match was icing on the cake. Do watch his celebratory smile at the end of the video. He is still the best wicktkeeper in the world. pic.twitter.com/BRQBejl9pF — CMA Amit Apte (@AmitApte71) April 15, 2025

"I am someone who has worn gloves, I know this was a 'tukka'," Uthappa said on Star Sports.

Later, Dhoni could be seen talking to Pant and LSG mentor Zaheer Khan about the run out. "I just saw the stums and went for it. It either hits or misses, that was the mentality," Dhoni said.

"But they rarely miss," Zaheer said.

"I was close, I ran fast. I was worried, I'd be run out," Pant said.

"Lage jaa rahi hai" Smooth Rishabh bhai, smooth pic.twitter.com/8AlKiOF1x9 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 15, 2025

Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron weighed in on the significance of MS Dhoni's presence at the crease. He believed having Dhoni at the crease was priceless.

While speaking on Jio Hotstar, he analyzed the match and credited the top order's performance for setting a manageable target for MS Dhoni.

He criticized Lucknow Super Giants' bowling strategy in the death overs, particularly their lack of variety and the decision to not bowl Ravi Bishnoi.

"Having MS Dhoni at the crease is priceless, especially towards the end. I think today was one of those nights where the top order--especially the first two--gave him a reasonable target to achieve. In the previous matches, the kind of targets the lower order was getting were outrageous--needing 14 -15 runs per over--which doesn't happen every day. But today, it was a very achievable target. And when you give MS Dhoni that, he's going to get there more often than not. The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers bowled one-dimensionally towards the death--only went for wide lines, didn't try a bouncer, and didn't try a good slow ball outside the off stump. They could have been better. Not giving Ravi Bishnoi that over is going to hurt them." JioStar expert Varun Aaron said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

On MS Dhoni's physical condition and his finishing ability, Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar said: "MS Dhoni was not in his best physical shape. Towards the end of the innings, we saw him limping a little while collecting balls down the leg side. But he still pushed through and found the strength to come out and perform the way he did. Between the wickets, he wasn't running fluently--he was struggling. But, as always, he kept his cool and stitched together that partnership. The closer it gets, the more difficult it becomes, and the chances of (the opposition) making a mistake increase. That's where MS Dhoni is so good--he sneaks it in towards the very end and finished the match brilliantly, snatching victory from the grasp of the Lucknow Super Giants."

With ANI inputs