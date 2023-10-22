Up against the joint-most in-form team in the Cricket World Cup 2023, India face a gigantic test against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament so far, having put in dominant performances in their respective first four matches. As the two teams reach the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, fans expect a humdinger but the weather gods have the ability to pour cold water on the fans' hopes. The India vs New Zealand fixture is likely to be affected by rain in Dharamsala. But, could the entire match be washed out?

As per Accuweather, there are high chances of rain at the venue in the morning and afternoon. In fact, till 3 PM, there remains up to 47 percent chance of rain in Dharamsala. But, the chances decrease significantly. From 4 PM to 6 PM, the chances of rain hover between 14 percent and 10 percent. After 6 PM, the chances further decrease to about 2 percent.

Hourly Weather Update, HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala:

At 1pm: Temperature - 18 degree Celsius, rain probability - 47 percent

At 2pm: Temperature - 17 degree Celsius, rain probability - 51 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 15 degree Celsius, rain probability - 47 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 16 degree Celsius, rain probability - 14 percent

At 5pm: Temperature - 16 degree Celsius, rain probability - 14 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 15 degree Celsius, rain probability - 10 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 14 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 14 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 9pm: Temperature - 14 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 13 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 13 degree Celsius, rain probability - 2 percent

While rain might force a delayed start because of rain at the venue, but things are likely to get much better in a couple of hours.