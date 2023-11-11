India will face the Netherlands in their final ICC World Cup 2023 round-robin match on Sunday, November 12. The clash will be staged at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, commencing at 2:00 PM IST. The Indian cricket team is on a rampant run of form, emerging triumphant in each of their eight fixtures so far. Their previous match saw them get the better of South Africa by 243 runs. Batting first, the two-time champions posted a mammoth total of 326/5 courtesy of a record-equalling 49th ODI ton by Virat Kohli and a Shreyas Iyer half-century.

Thereafter, an all-round bowling performance, led by Ravindra Jadeja's five-for, decimated the Proteas, who were bundled out for a mere 83 runs on the board.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have won two and lost six of their eight matches so far. They went down against England in their penultimate ICC World Cup 2023 match by 160 runs.

Put in to bowl first, the Dutchmen were taken to the cleaners by Ben Stokes, who smashed an 84-ball 108. Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes scored their respective fifties to propel the defending champions to 339/9.

Chasing the total, Netherlands were bowled out for 179 runs, with middle-order batter Teja Nidamanuru top-scoring with an unbeaten 41.

While India will look to prepare for the semis with a win, the Dutchmen will aim to finish the tournament on a high and register their third win in the ongoing competition.

IND vs NED pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 310.

Bowling first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its matches.

In the four ICC World Cup 2023 fixtures played at the venue, teams batting first and the sides chasing the total have won and lost two matches apiece. The 300-run mark has been breached thrice, with the highest total being 401/6, posted by New Zealand.

Pace or spin?

Pace is the way to go at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the fast bowlers have registered the majority of the wickets so far.

However, spinners can chip in with crucial breakthroughs as the game progresses. Australia's leg-break bowler Adam Zampa managed to bag a four-wicket haul in the second innings against Pakistan at the same venue earlier in the competition.

IND vs NED weather report

The temperature at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is predicted to be 27 degrees Celsius and 57 per cent humidity.

IND vs NED Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Virat Kohli: India batter Virat Kohli has been in sensational form, scoring 543 runs in eight matches at an average of 108.60. He has scored four half-centuries and two tons and achieved the highest score of unbeaten 103 against Bangladesh.

Sybrand Engelbrecht: Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht has been a consistent source of runs, amassing 255 runs in seven innings and is his team's leading run-getter this campaign. He averages 36.43. The right-handed batter has two fifties to his name in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Mohammad Shami: The Indian bowler is in breathtaking touch, taking 16 wickets in four matches. Mohammad Shami's best spell for this edition is 5/18 and his average stands at 7.00.

Bas de Leede: The Dutch all-rounder has taken 14 wickets in eight matches so far at an economy of 7.10. Bas de Leede's 4/62 versus Pakistan is his finest bowling performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. With the bat, he has piled up 127 runs with the help of one half-century.

IND vs NED Fantasy team

Wicket-keepers: Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Mohammad Shami

India vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Netherlands have competed against each other on two occasions in ODIs, with the former winning each time out.

Interestingly, both matches were a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The first match-up took place in 2003 whereas the second encounter was a part of the 2011 edition.

India vs Netherlands prediction

Given India's terrific run of form and their head-to-head record against the Netherlands, India are expected to win the upcoming contest and enter the semis high on confidence.