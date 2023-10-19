The India Bangladesh live action is here at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023! After winning the first three matches, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is eyeing for a fourth straight win. Bangladesh have often been tricky customers but they have so far won only one out of their three matches at the Cricket World Cup so far. However, Bangladesh will be without their regular captain Shakib Al Hasan in the match against India. Najmul Hossan Shanto is leading the Bangladesh team in Shakib Al Hasan's absence. (India vs Bangladesh Live | Cricket World Cup points table)

Just ahead of the toss, it was announced that Shakib Al Hasan will not be playing against India. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who opted to bat in the Cricket World Cup match against India, gave a detailed reason on why Shakib Al Hasan is missing the game.

"Proud moment for me and my family. We'd like to bat today. Looks a fresh wicket. If we put some good score, it'll be good for the team. He (Shakib) is struggling a bit, Nasum is coming in for him. We have some great memories against India, hopefully we continue our form. I hope it'll be a great match. We love to see the crowd, hopefully they'll support both teams. Hasan comes in for Taskin," Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha on Wednesday issued an update about skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib was injured while running during their previous match. He bowled his quota of ten overs, but it was evident that he was in pain. After the game, he didn't turn up for the post-match interaction.

During the pre-match press conference Hathurusingha was quizzed about the availability of the experienced all-rounder to which he replied, "If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he's ready, then there's a chance of him playing tomorrow."

Advertisement

"He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets. We did a scan today, so we are waiting for the results. At the moment he is okay. We haven't tried with bowling yet. So, he will come tomorrow morning and we will assess him again and then make a decision," Hathurusingha added.

Bangladesh (Playing XI):Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India (Playing XI):Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj