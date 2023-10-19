Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: India Aim To Extend Winning Run Against Bangladesh
World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Pune.
World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: India aim for another win© AFP
India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Pune. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be coming to this clash after thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand. Team India is currently unbeatable in the tournament with three wins in as many matches. Bangladesh have registered only one victory out of three matches. The hosts will now look to extend their winning run.
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 Match:
- 11:04 (IST)IND vs BAN Live Score: All eyes on RohitIndia skipper Rohit Sharma will look to continue his fiery performance. His recent knock of 86 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan grabbed a lot of limelight. Earlier, he also smashed a ton against Afghanistan. He will now eye another big performance against Bangladesh.
- 10:45 (IST)IND vs BAN Live Score: Tough battle for IndiaDespite being the favourites, Team India will not be having an easy outing against Bangladesh as the Shakib Al Hasan and Co are known for troubling the hosts on numerous occasions. They have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs -- twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup Super Four match recently.
- 10:40 (IST)IND vs BAN Live Score: Team India on a winning streakTeam India have registered a victory in all their first three matches in the ongoing ODI World Cup. They will now aim to maintain their winning streak against Bangladesh and equal New Zealand's point tally (8 points).
- 10:30 (IST)IND vs BAN Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
