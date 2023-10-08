Team India were asked to bowl first by Australia in their opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the absence of star batter Shubman Gill, citing illness. Gill is reportedly suffering from dengue, but the team management didn't rule him out for the match against Australia initially. However, Rohit revealed Gill is still recovering from his illness, and also revealed his opening partner for the game.

"The conditions are there for the bowlers and the ball will turn as the game goes on, you need to understand what line and lengths to bowl and adjust accordingly. We played a lot of cricket before that, we played two good series before the warm up games, we have covered all bases. Unfortunately he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit said at the toss.

Ahead of the match, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared the first look of the Chepauk pitch, which has traditionally favoured the spinners. Karthik also named the Indian player who will be a hit for India against Australia.

"This pitch will turn. Jadeja to have a super day today," Karthik posted on X.

Jadeja to have a super day today #CricketWorldCup #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/xBV4QlelOg — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 8, 2023

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.