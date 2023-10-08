Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant catch at slips to provide India with an early breakthrough during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh looked nervous at the start of his innings and he ended up edging a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah straight towards the slips. Kohli was ready for the catch and made no mistake in completing a sharp chance. The excitement was clear on Bumrah's face as celebrations erupted following the important wicket.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

Marcus Stoinis misses out in Chennai for the five-time winners due to a hamstring injury as the Aussies head into their 150th ODI fixture with India. The stadium was half-full before the first ball, but with thousands waiting outside. The match is expected to witness a packed house in contrast to the mostly empty stadiums seen through the tournament so far.

Cummins said injured Travis Head was "on a couch in Adelaide" while Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis and Stoinis had also missed out.

India opener Shubman Gill has not recovered from dengue fever. Ishan Kishan has made the team to open the batting.

India remain one of the favourites to win the 50-over crown at home and end their world title drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Advertisement

They last won the World Cup in 2011.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)