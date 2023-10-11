IND VS AFG Live Score: Delhi has witnessed some memorable moments!

In 1983, Sunil Gavaskar hit his 29th Test ton at this venue, equalling Sir Donald Bradman's record for the most number of centuries in Test cricket.





In 2005, Sachin Tendulkar surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record of 34 Test centuries, registering his 35th Test ton in the second Test against Sri Lanka at this venue.





Also, Anil Kumble took that famous 10/74 in an innings vs Pakistan in 1999.