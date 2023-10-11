India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Azmatullah Omarzai Nears Fifty, Three-Down Afghanistan Accelerate
IND vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai have stitched a solid partnership for the fourth wicket
India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup Live Updates: Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai have stitched a solid partnership for the fourth wicket to bring Afghanistan back in the game against India. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur earlier picked a wicket each to put Afghanistan under pressure. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat. While Afghanistan made an unchanged XI for the match, Shardul Thakur replaced Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian team. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
LIVE Updates: India vs Afghanistan Live Score | IND vs AFG Live, Straight from Delhi
- 16:08 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: SIX!Azmatullah Omarzai has hit another one over the boundary rope for a six. It came on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.
- 15:59 (IST)IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live: Another SIX!Another superb shot from Azmatullah Omarzai and he will get another six off it. The mid-off was up and Omarzai hit the ball over the fielder for half-a-dozen. Afghanistan are changing the gear now.AFG 113/3 (24.4)
- 15:58 (IST)IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live: SIX!A beautiful shot from Azmatullah Omarzai down the ground for a six. The ball in the slot and Omarzai comfortably hit it over the fence into the stands.AFG 107/3 (24.2)
- 15:48 (IST)India vs Afghanistan Live: FOUR!Hashmatullah Shahidi gets an edge on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. The ball ran away for a four. To add salt to Jadeja's injury, it was declared a no-ball as India had only four players inside the 30-yard circle.
- 15:46 (IST)IND VS AFG Live Score: Afghanistan need to change the gear!Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai have played 47 balls so far for this partnership for the fourth wicket so far. They need to accelerate a bit as Afghanistan's scoring rate is 4.1, which could be better on this kind of a batting surface.AFG 86/3 (21)
- 15:38 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: India in control!Indian bowlers have managed to keep things under control. On the other hand, three-down Afghanistan look to make some recovery from here to post a fighting total.AFG 79/3 (18)
- 15:33 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Cautious from Afghanistan!Azmatullah and Hashmatullah's partnership will be key for Afghanistan! They were going strong at one point. But two wickets in two overs have dented their innings. Azmatullah and HashmatullahAFG: 76/3 (16)
- 15:18 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Lord Thakur strikes!Hit on the pads, and the umpire raises his finger! Another DRS and this it goes in India's favour! Replay shows no bat. Clipping leg on umpire's call
Rahmat Shah lbw b Thakur 16 (22)
AFG: 63/3 (13.1)
- 15:12 (IST)IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live: Wicket!Taken at deep fine leg! Excellent juggling catch at the deep by Lord. Hardik strikes. Gurbaz looked set but this is a big blow for AfghanistanRahmanullah Gurbaz c Thakur b Pandya 21 (28)AFG: 63/2 (12.4)
- 15:02 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Four runs!Whacked over midwicket for a one bounce four! bad delivery from ShardulAFG: 55/1 (11.4)
- 14:52 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Into the stand she goes!Hammered over midwicket! Gurbaz smokes Shardul in his first over. Picks it up with ease
AFG: 48/1 (9.4)
- 14:44 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Four runs!Back off a length outside off. Gurbaz opens the face of his bat and places it in the gap. Excellent shot from the Afghanistan openerIND: 41/1 (8.2)
- 14:37 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Wicket!Edged and gone! That's vintage stuff from Bumrah. Back off a length, and Zadran tried to defend it. Gets a thick edge. Good diving catch from KL RahulIbrahim Zadran c Rahul b Bumrah 22 (28)
AFG: 32.1 (6.4)
- 14:32 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Beats first slip!Slightly short from Bumrah, Zadran threw his bat at it. Beats first slip and a diving third man for a boundaryAFG: 32/0 (6.1)
- 14:30 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Driven with poise by Gurbaz!Siraj with the wobble seam once again. Gurbaz leant across and crashed it through covers for a boundary
AFG: 24/0 (5.3)
- 14:20 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Zadran survives!A huge appeal for an LBW. The umpire shakes his head. Rohit goes for the DRS. The replay shows that the ball is sliding down the leg. India lose a review. Let off for Zadran and AfghanistanAFG: 17/0 (3.4)
- 14:17 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Boundary!Clipped in the gap wide of midwicket. Decent start from Zadran. Not so decent from Siraj. Another boundaryAFG: 13/0 (3.1)
- 14:10 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Four runs!First boundary for Afghanistan. Tad bit fuller from Siraj and Zadran drives this down the ground, past a chasing Hardik Pandya through mid-on. Good effort but the oufield is quick
- 14:07 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Tight start from Bumrah!Tidy from Bumrah. Just one run off it. Afghanistan put at least 280 on the board before India starts to chaseAFG: 1/0 (1)
- 14:03 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: We are underway!Bumrah on the attack from the first ball. Targets the pads of Gurbaz, who defends well.
- 13:41 (IST)IND VS AFG Live: Here are the XIs!Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq FarooqiIndia (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
- 13:40 (IST)IND VS AFG World Cup 2023 Live Score: Ashwin misses out!"We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don't think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better. We were under pressure (against Australia) to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, they were magnificent and we take a lot of pride in our performance. It was a good game for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him," says Rohit Sharma.
- 13:34 (IST)IND VS AFG World Cup 2023 Live Score: AFG win toss!Afghanistan have won the toss and they will bat first. Unchanged XI for Hashmatullah and co.
- 13:17 (IST)IND VS AFG World Cup 2023 Live Score: Calm before the storm!We are 15 minutes away from the toss. Batting first here could be key, but Afghanistan didn't really pose a batting threat to Bangladesh last time out. India too have been shaky at the top of the order. Should be an interesting game.
- 13:10 (IST)IND VS AFG Live Score: Delhi has witnessed some memorable moments!In 1983, Sunil Gavaskar hit his 29th Test ton at this venue, equalling Sir Donald Bradman's record for the most number of centuries in Test cricket.In 2005, Sachin Tendulkar surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's record of 34 Test centuries, registering his 35th Test ton in the second Test against Sri Lanka at this venue.Also, Anil Kumble took that famous 10/74 in an innings vs Pakistan in 1999.
- 12:58 (IST)IND VS AFG Live Score: Record tumbled in Delhi last time out!A combined 754 runs in the last match at this venue a nights ago. South Africa scoring 428/5, before Sri Lanka put up 326 in the chase. Will this be another free-scoring match?
- 12:53 (IST)IND VS AFG Live Score: Oh boy!👀
Aaj pic.twitter.com/sGiNNbWsmw— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 11, 2023
- 12:36 (IST)IND VS AFG Live Score: What a reception!The Indian team has reached the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans are waiting outside the arena.
Team India arrived Arun Jaitley stadium.— MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) October 11, 2023
All the captain Rohit Sharma. #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/vO97lZQsWn
- 12:03 (IST)IND VS AFG Live Score: Another partnership loading?Virat Kohli and KL Rahul sat together after the match against Australia and spoke about their match-winning partnership.
They both got #TeamIndia the first win of #CWC23— BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2023
As the bandwagon moves to Delhi, here's @imVkohli & @klrahul dissecting their match-winning partnership against Australia
P.S. The local lad is bracing himself for his homecoming
Watch the full interview ... pic.twitter.com/HSXYovY43T
- 12:01 (IST)IND vs AFG, World Cup Live: Hardik Pandya turns 30!
186 intl. matches— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2023
3649 intl. runs
170 intl. wickets
Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder Hardik Pandya a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/MDccKp8Zvq
- 11:55 (IST)IND vs AFG, World Cup Live: King is back in Delhi!Virat Kohli is back in his hometown. Can we expect fireworks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue where he has a stand named after him.
Virat Kohli pavilion is looking beautiful.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023
- The king will arrive in his Kingdom today. pic.twitter.com/UjSSMDrdOm
- 11:49 (IST)IND vs AFG, World Cup Live: Good morning!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan from Delhi. Toss to take place at 1:30 PM IST. Action to begin after 2 PM IST.