Arch-rivals India and Pakistan renew their rivalry on Saturday in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. Both teams have faced each other in 7 matches in ICC ODI World Cup tournaments, with India possessing a perfect record against Pakistan in terms of victories. The highest total posted by India is 336 runs while highest score posted by Pakistan is 273 when these two teams faced off. On the other hand, 173 is the lowest total posted by Pakistan and 216 is the lowest total posted by India.

Ahead of their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, we take a look at India's seven wins over Pakistan at World Cups.

India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in Sydney (1992)

India first played Pakistan at the World Cup back in 1992. During the match, both teams registered their lowest scores against each others during the marquee event.

After electing to bat, India rode on Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 54 to post a total of 216/7. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 173, despite Aamer Sohail's 62-run knock.

Advertisement

Despite the defeat, Pakistan went on to lift their maiden World Cup title.

India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Bengaluru (1996)

This clash is famous for multiple reasons. Firstly, Ajay Jadeja blasted a 25-ball 45 in a late blitz as he took on Pakistan's Waqar Younis, smashing four fours and two sixes in the final few overs to propel the total to 287-8.

Secondly, Aamir Sohail smashed India's Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary before sledging his opponent. However, Prasad gave it back to Sohail by cleaning him off the very next ball, giving the southpaw a fiery send-off.

Advertisement

Pakistan could only manage 248/9 after Navjot Singh Sidhu had scored 93 (115) for India.

India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester (1999)

This was an even special game as the tournament started around the same time as the Kargil war between India and Pakistan.

After electing to bat, India captain Mohammed Azharuddin led the charge with a 77-ball 59, taking his team to 227/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for a total of 180 as Venkatesh Prasad bagged a five-for.

India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Centurion (2003)

Sachin Tendulkar won many matches for India but his 98 against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup remains special due to his duel with fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

His knock came after Saeed Anwar had scored a gutsy century for Pakistan. However, Tendulkar's knock came at a much better pace as India chased down 274 in 45.4 overs

This match was played on the same day as India's 'Holi' festival (March 1, 2003).

India beat Pakistan by 29 runs in Mohali (2011)

After winning the toss once again, India utilised the conditions well in Mohali. Sachin Tendulkar played another special knock (85) to help India post a decent 260/9 on board.

In reply, Misbah-ul-Haq kept Pakistan in chase with a 56-run knock, before Zaheer Khan gave him his marching orders to put India clean and through to the final.

India went on to lift the title on home soil, ending a 28-year wait for ODI World Cup glory.

India beat Pakistan by 76 runs in Adelaide (2015)

Virat Kohli's maiden World Cup century against Pakistan lifted India to 300/7, having won the toss at the Adelaide Oval.

In reply, Mohammed Shami took four as India bowled out Pakistan for 224. This was the last time Virat Kohli scored a century in the World Cup.

India beat Pakistan by 47 runs (via DLS method) in Manchester (2019)

For the second time in the history of the World Cup, the Old Trafford in Manchester was the venue for the India vs Pakistan blockbuster, previously back in 1999.

However, it wasn't second time lucky for Pakistan as Rohit Sharma produced a knock for the ages. His 140 propelled India to 336/5 in 50 overs.

Pakistan were handed a revised target of 302 in 40 overs after rain interrupted the start of the second innings.

But, they could only manage 212/6 in 40 overs as India won by 89 runs via the DLS method.