India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup was announced on Tuesday with skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, unveiling the names. The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah were included in the team while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Prasidh Krishna missing out. However, the exclusion of Shikhar Dhawan disappointed everyone as for the first time in 10 years, the opening batter will be missing out on an ODI event of ICC. Despite his snub from the team, the Delhi-born cricketer seems to have a positive outlook towards life.

In a video going viral on social media, Dhawan was seen offering prayers at Jyotirling temple of Baba Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, along with famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Shikhar Dhawan & Akshay Kumar at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.pic.twitter.com/5vk5CTahAa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 9, 2023

Speaking to media, Dhawan stated that he came to seek the blessings of God and prayed for Team India's success in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

"Everyone's wish is that India wins the World Cup and I have also asked for the same wish," Dhawan told media.

Notably, Akshay was celebrating his 56th birthday on Saturday and was accompanied by his son Aarav and sister, Alka Bhatia.

Talking about Dhawan, the 37-year-old batter, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated all the players, who were selected to represent Team India at the ODI World Cup 2023.

"Congratulations to my fellow team mates and friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams. May you bring the cup back home and make us proud! Go all out, Team India!" tweeted Dhawan.

Earlier the during the announcement of Asia Cup 2023 squad, Agarkar had said, "Rohit is not a bad player, Shubman has had a phenomenal year. Ishan Kishan (is another one). Shikhar has been a terrific player for India. At the moment three guys are doing well and you can fit only 15. Unfortunately someone has to sit. At the moment these are our preferred openers."

India's World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.