Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli is only days away from turning 35. While Kohli's birthday plans are aligned with Team India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, his fans and well-wishers are hopeful of seeing the iconic batter equal Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI tons (49) on his special day. When Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was informed of Kohli's birthday on November 05, he too hoped to see the batting stalwart get his ODI century No. 49.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to take South Africa on the occasion of Virat's 35th birthday. Rizwan is hoping to see Kohli score another century, equal Tendulkar's record on that day.

Rizwan, in a chat with India Today, "It is nice to know that his birthday is on 5th of November. Wish him all the best and a happy birthday, though I don't celebrate mine and I don't believe in that. Wishing a great one to Virat. I hope he can get his 49th ODI hundred on his birthday. And I wish him that He could also get his 50th ODI century in this World Cup."

To mark 'King Kohli's' birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made a grand plan to distribute Kohli masks among the spectators.

The match is set to be a full house with all the tickets sold out much in advance.

Apart from distributing masks, the CAB has plan to have a cake-cutting ceremony before the start of the match and felicitate Kohli with a memento.

"We hope to get an approval from the ICC on this. We want to make the day special for Virat," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters here.

"We want every fan in the stadium wearing Kohli masks as he walks in. We plan to distribute about 70,000 masks on that day." The Eden had a similar atmosphere when maestro Sachin Tendulkar played his 199th Test at the venue in November 2013.

With PTI inputs