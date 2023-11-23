Australia thrashed Team India by six wickets to clinch the ODI World Cup 2023 title on Sunday. Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Pat Cummins-led side bundled out India for 240. Later, they chased down the target in just 43 overs with Travis Head smashing a century. It was a big heartbreak for India as despite winning ten matches on-the-trot, they failed to click on the ultimate day. On one side, Australia were lifting their record-extending sixth World Cup trophy while on the other hand, billions of Indians fans were left in despair.

After winning the trophy, Australia batter David Warner showed a heartfelt gesture as he took to X (formerly Twitter) and apologised to an Indian fan, who called him out for breaking "billions of hearts".

Replying to the now deleted post, Warner wrote, "I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all."

I apologise, it was such a great game and the atmosphere was incredible. India really put on a serious event. Thank you all https://t.co/5XUgHgop6b — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Warner has been rested from Australia's upcoming five-match T20I series against India, starting from Thursday.

Warner, who was Australia's leading run-getting with 535 runs in the triumphant campaign, was originally part of the squad to be led by Matthew Wade. The squad, for the series beginning in Visakhapatnam on November 23, was announced last month.

"Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

India named their squad on Monday night and only three players from the World Cup were picked for the T20s including skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna.

Shreyas Iyer will be available for the last two games in Raipur and Bengaluru.

(With PTI Inputs)