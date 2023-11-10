England on Wednesday ended a miserable run of five straight defeats in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, thrashing minnow Netherlands by 160 runs in Pune. The win allowed the defending champions to climb out off the bottom of the table, ahead of their final game of the group stage against Pakistan on Saturday. The win also kept them on track for automatic qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Amid England's struggles in the ongoing tournament, a Dutch fan had an interesting suggestion for the Three Lions.

The fan was seen holding an 'England need Indian coach' placard.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan, who was on commentary duty, asked his colleague Ravi Shastri to share his views on the same.

Shastri responded by saying that he will teach the England players how to speak fluent Hindi, as well as some cricket.

"Haan humko bulao, hum sab ko hindi sikhaega. 'What I am trying to say is most welcome, I'll teach everyone Hindi, and some cricket as well. No problem'," Shastri was heard as saying on-air.

Shastri was head coach of the Indian team between 2017 and 2021. Under his guidance, India won a Test series in Australia, twice.

He had stepped down from his role after India's disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup campaign.

However, the Indian cricket team has not won any ICC trophy under Shastri's supervision.

Meanwhile, England are already out of the Cricket World Cup semifinals race. However, a win against Pakistan on Saturday might be enough for them to qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025.