Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has picked Ishan Kishan as the team's wicketkeeper-batter for the Asia Cup and the subsequent ODI World Cup on home soil. With Rishabh Pant out of action due to injuries sustained in a car crash last year, India are yet to finalise their first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the mega events. In his absence, India have a choice to make between Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, who is currently out injured.

However, Ganguly said that he would pick Kishan to keep the gloves, mainly because of his explosive batting approach.

"Pant is the best wicketkeeper in the country, but you can see Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (depending on his fitness); these two will be right up in Rohit's and Rahul's minds. I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure Dravid will keep him in his plans," Ganguly said at an event.

Ganguly also suggested the Indian team should be a mix of experienced players and fresh faces.

"It has to be a team of experience and people who don't have any scars -- like Jaiswal, Varma, Ishan Kishan. They can go and play fearless cricket. Rahul (Dravid), Rohit and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI," he said.

So far, Kishan has played 17 ODIs, scoring 694 runs at an average of 46.26. He also has double century to his name, along with six half-centuries.

He has also played two Test and 27 T20Is for India.