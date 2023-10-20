Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik was not pleased with the performance of spinner Shadab Khan during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 and suggested that he should be replaced for the time being. The Pakistan vice-captain was struggling for form since the Asia Cup 2023 when he proved to be quite expensive both against India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. Things have not changed in the Cricket World Cup and that has become a major source of concern for the team.

“Shadab is no doubt is a very good bowler, but he is struggling. If you see Adam Zampa too was not able to land his leg-spin on the correct spot even though he has bagged four wickets against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday, but his sliders and googlies were landing correctly,” Malik told A Sports.

“As far as Shadab is concerned, the Pakistan cricket team expect ten overs from him, not four or six. That's why I feel he should be changed,” the former Pakistan cricket team skipper added.

Earlier, Malik said that he remains of the opinion that Babar Azam should solely focus on his batting and relinquish captaincy responsibilities.

"Look, I'll be honest with you about this. Babar would need to give up captaincy, as I have previously stated in other interviews. Although it is simply my opinion, a tonne of homework went into it. As a player, Babar has tremendous potential for both personal and team success. I think Shaheen Shah Afridi should become the next Captain of ODI in case Babar Azam resigns," Malik had said on A-Sports.