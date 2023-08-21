Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has raised doubts over Hardik Pandya's role in the team for the World Cup. Manjrekar feels Hardik, who has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, would need to contribute with both bat and ball to increase India's chances of winning the marquee event. To further back his claim, Manjrekar pointed out how Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina chipped in with crucial contributions with both bat and ball during India's World Cup triumph in 2011.

"Hardik Pandya's form is a bit of a concern. He has to do a lot of heavy work at the World Cup. You need him as an all-rounder and not just as a batter. So you need at least 6-7 overs per game. When India won the 2011 World Cup, it was because of people like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina being the batters who could bowl," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Last month, Hardik expressed his readiness to take on a significantly higher bowling role, comparing his approach to a turtle rather than a rabbit.

"My body is fine. I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup. I am a turtle right now, not a rabbit and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on," Hardik had said after the final ODI against West Indies in Tarouba.

India have not won the World Cup since the famous night in 2011 when the MS Dhoni-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

The hosts have a few areas to address heading into the tournament. Prior to the World Cup, Team India will take part in the Asia Cup, followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia.