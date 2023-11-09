Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the talk of the town after his magnificent double century propelled Australia to a stunning victory against Afghanistan. Chasing 292 on Tuesday in Mumbai, Australia had lost seven wickets with only 91 runs on the board. However, the fate had something else in store as Maxwell, who was playing with an injured leg, took the matters in his own hands and took his side across the line with 19 balls to spare. The 35-year-old all-rounder created history with his knock and guided Australia into the semi-finals of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

After the match ended in the favour of Australia, Maxwell's wife Vini Raman took to her Instagram and posted a heartfelt story to congratulate her husband.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive," said Maxwell about his knock after the match.

"A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," he added.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark. Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs.

Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the chase of 292, Australia was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand. Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Pat Cummins finished at 12*.

(With ANI Inputs)