Star India pacer Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq put their recent differences behind them with a warm embrace during their World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Kohli and Naveen were involved in a war of words during an IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Following the aftermath of that incident, Naveen was often targetted by fans with pro-Kohli chants wherever he has played in India.

While many had expected another face-off between the two players, Kohli and Naveen made sure that there were no more controversy for the viewers.

Naveen ran up to Kohli for a hand shake in the middle of India's successful chase at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, before the two shared a hug and smile.

Notably, this came after Kohli urged the crowd not to target Naveen by chanting his name. Naveen acknowledged the same and went on to shake hands with him.

After the match, Kohli and Naveen were seen having a chat.

For the record, this isn't the first time that Kohli has asked the crowd not to target a player.

During the 2019 World Cup in England, Kohli's sportsmanship was also on display after he asked the fans not to mock Australia star Steve Smith.

For instance, Smith was banned from cricket for a year over his involvement in a ball tampering scandal.

Smith was playing his first tournament since the incident, and was greeted by the fans with loud jeers and boos.