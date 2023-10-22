The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 fever is on. While some teams like heavyweights Indian cricket team and the New Zealand cricket team have been unbeaten, the likes of Pakistan and Australia have lost multiple matches. The Cricket World Cup has also seen its share of upset wins with Afghanistan getting the better of defending champions England and Netherlands defeating world No. 3 South Africa. Fans have also lapped up the Cricket World Cup experience. However, there have been videos, where fans have engaged in fights inside stadiums. One such video has been widely shared on social media.

Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeated Babar Azam-led Pakistan by 62 runs in a crucial match for both teams.

Australia dominated Pakistan bowlers with David Warner scoring a quickfire 163 and scoring several records in the process. Mitchell Marsh also scored a ton bringing up a huge 259-run partnership.

The 367-run target proved a little overwhelming for Pakistan who lost regular wickets after a good start from openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq who created a 134-run partnership. Shafique scored 64 runs from 61 balls while Imam-ul-Haq played a 70-run knock from 71 balls.

Pakistan did try to put up a fight but Australian bowlers kept up their attack.

In the first powerplay, the Men in Green scored 59 runs and reached the 50-run mark in 8.2 overs.

Marcus Stoinis made the first breakthrough for the Aussies after he dismissed Shafique in the twenty-first over.

Babar Azam's side touched the 100-run mark in the 16.4 overs and crossed 150 runs in 22.6 overs.

Stoinis also removed Imam-ul-Haq with Pakistan score reading 154.

Babar Azam once again failed to make a mark as he was dismissed for 18 runs by Adam Zampa in the twenty-sixth over with Pakistan now down three wickets for 175 runs.

Zampa bagged his second wicket in the form of Iftikhar Ahmed, who was out for 26 runs in the thirty-eighth over of the innings.

Mohammed Rizwan tried to chase the huge target but he was dismissed by Zampa in the fortieth over with Pakistan's score now reading 274 for 6 wickets.

Josh Hazlewood took his first wicket of the game after he removed Usama Mir for a duck.

Zampa kept himself in the wickets and removed Mohammed Nawaz for 14 runs to get his fourth wicket of the match.

Hasan Ali was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 8 runs in the forty-fourth over with Pakistan reduced to 301 for nine. Pat Cummins scalped the last wicket of the Men in Green to dismiss Shaheen Afridi for 10 runs with Pakistan score at 310 .

Aussie spinner Adam Zampa bagged four wickets in his 10-over spell and gave away 53 runs. Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis picked up two wickets each and Starc, and Hazlewood took one wicket each.

