The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 has completed the first week, with all the teams playing at least a match each. Before Australia's match against South Africa on Thursday, New Zealand, India and Pakistan, with all of them on four points, held the top-three slots in the Cricket World Cup points table. On Wednesday, India pummeled Afghanistan to register their second win in as many matches. Rohit Sharma scored a record seventh World Cup ton as India reached a 273-run target against Afghanistan in just 35 overs.

During his record-breaking 81-ball 131 against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rohit hammered five sixes to reach 556 maximums across three formats, three more than the West Indian left-hander. Rohit reached the landmark in 453 matches, precisely 30 games less than Gayle.

"Universe Boss is Universe Boss. I have taken a leaf out of his book. Over the years, we have seen him, such a six-hitting machine he is wherever he plays. We wear the same jersey (No. 45). I am sure he is happy about it because jersey No. 45 has done it (breaking his record)," said Rohit in a video posted by the BCCI.

In the social media, a video is going viral where several fans can be seen engaging in fist fight on the sidelines of a World Cup match. A social media user pointed out that the fight happened at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday when the India vs Afghanistan match was going on. However, the authenticity of the video could not be independently confirmed.

Lafda bhi ho gya pic.twitter.com/qFSm6dufCr — KUNAL DABAS (@kunaldabas_) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

Following India's eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in the ninth ODI World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, star allrounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his 30th birthday with his teammates in the dressing room. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a small glimpse of the birthday celebration on their official X account.

"For the birthday boy from #TeamIndia From the birthday boy to everyone," BCCI wrote on X while sharing the video.

While speaking in the video, the 30-year-old thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. He later added that it was a special moment for him to play on his birthday.

"Thank you everyone for the wishes. It means a lot for me to play on my birthday for the first time in my life. It was special and thank you to the fans and my teammates for showing so much love," Pandya said in the video.

Advertisement

In the match against Afghanistan, Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets in his seven-over spell and gave away 43 runs. Pandya did not have to come to the crease since the top Indian batting lineup made no mistake during the run chase.

In the first inning, Afghanistan gave a target of 273 runs after Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai played a knock of 80 and 62 runs respectively.

In the second inning, Indian opener Rohit Sharma played a stellar knock of 131 runs from 84 balls to take the Men in Blue to a comfortable position in the game. Following Rohit's dismissal, Virat Kohli took charge of the game and scored 55 runs from 56 balls and slammed a four to clinch a win at his home ground.

In the upcoming encounter, the Men in Blue will square off against Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With ANI inputs