With the uncertainty over KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has suggested a couple of solutions for the Indian team heading into the World Cup. Both Rahul and Iyer are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy, and their absence has left a massive void in the Indian middle-order. While India have tried different combinations to address the issue, none of the players have managed to impress head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.

Hogg suggested that Ishan Kishan can't bat in the middle but India can use him up top to open with Rohit. In this case, they can go with youngster Tilak Varma for the no. 4 slot.

"If they're (Iyer and Rahul) not fit, we need a keeper in this team. I don't think Ishan Kishan can bat lower down the order. I think he is predominantly an opener," Hogg said on Instagram.

However, the 52-year-old gave another solution in the form Sanju Samson, who according to him can "offer something substantial" if India decide to go with the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Rohit.

"If they go with Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order with Sanju Samson at No. 4 as the Indian keeper going into that World Cup. I think he can offer something substantial in that position," he added.

India will open their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Hogg's former team, Australia, in Chennai.

Prior to the showpiece event, India will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format.

They will also take on Australia in a preparatory three-match ODI series between the two events.